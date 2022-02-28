From the moment you drive through Tilal Al Ghaf’s gated entrance, it’s clear this is no ordinary community. Designed in line with Majid Al Futtaim Communities’ commitment to sustainable design and living, Tilal Al Ghaf’s walkable neighbourhoods are interconnected by a network of pathways, cycling tracks and jogging trails, interspersed by wide open spaces, treescapes and lush landscaping.

At the heart of the community sits Lagoon Al Ghaf, a stunning 10 hectares recreational lagoon where future residents will swim and take part in a variety of water sports, soak up the sun on sleek loungers and hammocks, relax under the shade of palm trees, and play on its white sandy beaches. The Park, a gently sloping expanse of green lawn, stretches down to the water’s edge, providing a green open space where people will gather to socialise, take in the view, and connect with nature.

Overlooking it all is the Tilal Al Ghaf Sales and Experience Centre, a striking structure distinguished both by its considerable aesthetic appeal and the fact that it is the region’s first zero positive building, which will become a hub for the community and host a full calendar of activities — from calming yoga sessions and lively farmer’s markets to vibrant pop-up events and engaging cultural experiences.

Customer-centricity is central to Majid Al Futtaim Communities’ unique lifestyle proposition. By putting humans first, the destination creator crafts authentic communities designed to deliver great moments, every day, for everyone who lives, works and plays there. As an integral part of this, bespoke living is a way of life at Tilal Al Ghaf with buyers able to tailor their homes to suit their lifestyles and aesthetic preferences. Advanced customisation options, which include a choice of facades, interior finishes, and flexible, flowing layouts, transforms each house into somewhere that residents are proud to call home — a place that they can call their own that works perfectly with their unique way of life.

To further enhance residents’ lifestyles, Majid Al Futtaim Communities were the first in the market to introduce the innovative lifestyle suite concept. Villas in the Harmony neighbourhoods offer self-contained Garden Suites configured for work, fitness, cooking or well-being, while twin villas at Aura and Aura Gardens come with Sky Suites in different layouts, from entertainment spaces with open-air rooftop terraces to self-contained guest accommodation.

The latest neighbourhoods to launch at Tilal Al Ghaf, Alaya and Alaya Beach have set a new benchmark for refined living with stunning homes that co-exist in perfect harmony with the natural world. Alaya’s expansive Reserve Grand villas offer the Zen Suite, a sleek garden space dedicated to heal, work, entertain or exercise, a Sky Suite, and a choice of contemporary facades. Alaya Beach boasts an exclusive enclave set on the sandy shores of the Lagoon, in addition to the Reserve Grand villa which comes complete with lush landscaped grounds, the luxurious Mansions villas feature a lavish penthouse suite with a spacious roof terrace that can be used for the ultimate in rooftop entertaining, a generous basement area with underground parking and a wellness or fitness space. ■