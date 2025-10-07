Launch of LUMENA ALTA by OMNIYAT marks two decades of architectural masterpieces

With the tower’s graceful, spiralling façade soaring to a height of 380m encompassing 73 levels and over 720,000-sq-ft of premium office space, LUMENA ALTA is set to be the tallest commercial building in Business Bay upon completion in 2030.

OMNIYAT, a leading developer in Dubai’s luxury real estate landscape, has launched LUMENA ALTA, an ultra-luxury commercial development located on Shaikh Zayed Road in the Burj Khalifa district, at the intersection of Business Bay and Downtown Dubai.

To mark its launch attended by Dubai’s business elite, LUMENA ALTA by OMNIYAT took over The Opus by OMNIYAT, the first mixed-use project in the UAE to be personally designed by the visionary architect Dame Zaha Hadid, for a never-before-seen experience among the clouds.

The launch of LUMENA ALTA marks OMNIYAT’s 20th year of delivering iconic architectural masterpieces that reshape the skyline of Dubai. With a projected gross development value of more than Dh5 billion, LUMENA ALTA builds on the unprecedented success of LUMENA by OMNIYAT and ENARA by OMNIYAT.

“Dubai has firmly established its position as the Middle East’s premier commercial hub over the past five years, fuelled by record levels of foreign investment, progressive business reforms, and a wave of new company formations across all sectors,” said Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman at OMNIYAT. “As global enterprises, hedge funds, and UHNW family offices establish their regional headquarters in the city, demand for prime commercial space is accelerating. To meet this demand, OMNIYAT is transforming Dubai’s commercial skyline, setting new benchmarks for luxury commercial real estate that serve global occupiers seeking architectural statements, world-class amenities, and strategic connectivity. Bold, iconic developments such as ENARA, LUMENA, and now LUMENA ALTA are redefining the city’s landscape, standing as beacons of innovation for the world’s most influential minds.”

Inspiration and design philosophy

From its very name, LUMENA ALTA signals a place where ambition meets brilliance. Lumena, drawn from the Latin lumen, evokes pure radiance – light as a symbol of vision, creativity, and innovation. Alta, meaning elevated, speaks to stature, aspiration and architectural height. Together, LUMENA ALTA becomes a destination where illumination and elevation converge.

Rising 380m above the city to become the tallest mixed-use tower in Business Bay, LUMENA ALTA is a living sculpture of light and movement. The tower’s graceful, spiralling façade achieves a dynamic form designed to capture and refract light, gleaming with radiance by day, and glowing from within by night.