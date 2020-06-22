Dubai: Union Properties gets a new Chairman in Khalifa Hasan Ali Saleh Al Hammadi, marking an elevation from his earlier status as vice-chairman and CEO since December last. He replaces Butti Omair Bin Yousuf Al Mheiri, who had taken over the top role in 2017.
Al Hammadi is also chairman of Gulfa Mineral Water and Manufacturing Industries Co..
Union Properties now also has a reconstituted board of directors, six of whom are new entrants. This includes Fathi Ben Abdul Sattar Ben Grira, the new Vice-Chairman elected by majority through secret voting.
Union Properties recently filed a Dh1.5 billion claim against a contractor related to a 2009 project. It had also spoken about plans to bring in a Chinese investor in one of its ongoing projects.