Dubai: In Dubai, construction is getting a 3D makeover, with AC3D launching operations under the banner of the emirate’s 3D Printing Strategy 2030.
AC3D is into 3D construction printing, a category expected develop into $2.5 billion by 2025 and up from $500 million this year. "Our mission to shape a more sustainable future for construction sector starts in Dubai,” said Boris Kozlov, founder and CEO of AC3D.
“In addition to reducing CO2 emissions and minimizing waste, our technology paves the way for energy-efficient homes, enabling the creation of free-form architectural designs, reducing the amount of construction waste.”
The company’s 3D printers will be assembled here, and expectations are that a ‘single 3D printer can build over 50 houses a year’.
The Dubai 3D Printing Strategy envisages a 25 per cent implementation of 3D printed buildings by 2030. In July 2023, Dubai Municipality granted the first construction license for a private villa using 3D printing technology.
Helps with the costs
Apart from being environmentally helpful, 3D solutions for the construction sector also aid in costs – being ‘1.5 times more cost-effective’ – and easy on the labour requirements.
AC3D uses sustainable 3D printing materials, particularly 100 per cent cementless geopolymer for a 'nearly net-zero construction process'.