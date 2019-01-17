This has been the case in all areas where new homes are being delivered in significant numbers, and applies to properties across all price and category types. According to the real estate consultancy Core, sales prices have “softened across the board”, with apartment prices in locations such as Dubailand (down 15 per cent), Sports City (a drop of 13 per cent) and Discovery Gardens (lower by 14 per cent) in the last 12 months. Even upscale Downtown Dubai recorded dips of 12 per cent on apartment prices “from existing and upcoming stock”. In the case of villas, those in Jumeirah Park have seen an 18 per cent value drop during the period.