Dubai: Indian real estate developer Skyline Builders marked their entry into the Dubai property market by unveiling their first residential complex ‘Avant Garde Residences’. With apartment prices starting at Dh625,000 for a studio, the Kerala-based builders anticipate construction to be complete by Q4 2026.
“The 24-floor Avant Garde Residences presents an investor-friendly payment plan, with only 1 per cent due monthly during the construction period,” said the company in a statement.
Located in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), the apartment complex features 18 residential floors, 5 podiums and one ground floor. This complex is set to house 172 meticulously designed residential apartments, including Studios, 1 and 2-Bedroom units, as well as three retail shops.
Skyline Builders has also inaugurated its Dubai headquarters in Downtown Dubai.
KV Abdul Azeez, Chairman, and Managing Director at Skyline Builders, said: “Skyline’s vision for the future naturally gravitated to Dubai. The city’s progressive leadership and relentless pursuit of excellence have propelled the Emirate to become a leading international business and tourism destination.”
Spanning over 300,000 square feet, the Avant Garde Residences tower also features an array of lifestyle amenities, including a health club, infinity pool, game room, and a children’s play area.
Sahl Azeez, Executive Director at Skyline Builders, said, “As we expand our brand to the dynamic Dubai market, our continued commitment to excellence and innovation will continue to be reflected in every aspect of this project, offering a high-quality living experience in the heart of JVC.”
The 35-year-old company has completed 158 projects across 9 cities and serving nearly 8,000 customers worldwide.
According to Praveen Menon, Head Operations, “We have a strong base of NRIs from the UAE who have bought their properties in Kerala from Skyline India. Most of them have expressed keen interest to invest in our Avant Garde Residences project. In fact, we already have confirmed bookings from our existing clients. This is a reflection of the trust our customers have on Skyline Builders”.