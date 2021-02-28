Here are the details on The Residences, Dorchester Collection, Dubai and 15 Northside

Demand for waterfront properties along Dubai’s beautiful canal and coastline have always been in demand. Here are two to watch out for in the neighbourhood .

The Residences, Dorchester Collection, Dubai

Location: Located in Burj Khalifa district, this luxury hotel and residential development will be a landmark of opulence on the banks of the Dubai Canal.

Developer: Omniyat

Construction update: The Residences, Dorchester Collection, Dubai is officially over 60 per cent complete.

Design and architecture: Designed by international, award-winning architects Foster and Partners, this grand architectural structure boasts two spectacular interconnected towers, one housing the 10th iconic Dorchester Collection hotel and the other, a super luxury residential tower. The 32-storey residential tower includes 39 fully furnished residences, ranging from 3,900 square feet to 10,100 square feet, with two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments. Additionally, The Residences, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, offers six elegant penthouses, exclusively designed to create a private, high-quality and lavish lifestyle statement. Bringing the interior design to life is none other than the Parisian duo, Gilles and Boissier who focus on exquisite finishing and intricate detail with floor to ceiling glass windows and doors, expansive terraces and bespoke furniture.

USP: Hospitality from Dorchester Collection. The Residences, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, will be managed by the legendary Dorchester Collection, synonymous with quality and known for unrivalled standards of service. Enjoy a luxury five-star experience at home and expect a professional team on-ground, a residences manager on call, a dedicated concierge as well as doorman and porter services. Additionally, homeowners, can make the most of valet services, direct hotel access, and in-residence housekeeping, among other luxury services.

Price points: Prices start from Dh14,515,000 for a two-bedroom residence.

Area: Find layouts from two-bedroom residences starting at 3,900 sq. ft. all the way to four-bedroom residences with double height living, at an impressive 10,000 sq. ft. Penthouses layouts can increase up to an impressive17,700 sq. ft.

Luxury offerings: Expect grandiose kitchens fully equipped with modern touches, the latest collection of wide-screen televisions, home-automation system for easy smart living, private gym, yoga studio, expansive outdoor pool with a view of Dubai skyline and a beautiful untouched water frontage. Homeowners will have the opportunity to be part of the Dorchester Collection Dubai lifestyle which grants them access to the One at Palm Jumeirah Beach Club. The Residences, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, will also be home to a curated mix of boutique retail, fine-dining restaurants, beauty and luxury lifestyle shops, specialty cafes and gourmet providers.

15 Northside

Location: Business Bay

Developer: Select Group

Construction update: Perched on the waterways of Dubai Canal, the construction is almost 50 per cent complete and is scheduled to be completed by the third quarter of 2022.

Design and architecture: 15 Northside, thanks to a unique and contemporary design, will offer a spectacular range of differing views of the Dubai Canal, Dubai Creek, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame, Ras al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary and even sights of Ain Dubai from various vantage points across its 21 floors. The project will be made up two towers - Tower A, which will contain 427 units, is 21 floors high and Tower B which contains 102 units will be 8 floors high.

Facilities: Facilities will include an infinity pool that directly overlooks Dubai Canal and offers spectacular views of the Downtown Skyline and Burj Khalifa, a dual level gym in Tower A, a roof top terrace in Tower B, which overlooks the downtime skyline and Burj Khalifa.