Abu Dhabi's Relaam ramps up Dubai, northern UAE expansion, eyes GCC, global growth next

Dubai: Relaam is stepping up its push beyond Abu Dhabi, targeting a 15% portfolio expansion by 2026 as it moves into Dubai, the Northern Emirates, and later into regional and international markets.

Relaam currently manages over 50,000 residential and commercial units across 2,000 properties, generating annual rental revenues between Dh2 billion and Dh3 billion. The firm’s managed portfolio — valued at around Dh30 billion — has seen occupancy rise to 94%, up from 87% in mid-2024, signalling sustained confidence in the capital’s property market.

“Our growing portfolio reflects Relaam’s dedication to creating long-term value for stakeholders,” she said. “As Abu Dhabi’s property market continues its steady rise, we remain focused on managing high-quality assets, enhancing operational efficiency, and expanding strategically to meet the evolving needs of residents and investors.”

The Abu Dhabi-based property management firm — formerly Abu Dhabi Commercial Properties — says its next phase of growth will focus on scaling operations in high-demand urban centres while preparing for eventual entry into GCC markets.

Industry analysts say Relaam’s strategy reflects a broader professionalisation trend in the UAE’s property sector. As developers launch new projects and institutional investors acquire larger portfolios, the focus is shifting from asset ownership to efficient long-term management.

Its entry into Dubai is expected to coincide with new partnerships and asset management contracts, particularly in the mid- to high-end residential segment and select commercial developments.

The company’s rebrand earlier this year marked a shift from purely local management to a broader regional vision. Relaam now plans to extend its capabilities to Dubai’s increasingly institutional real estate environment, where owners are seeking greater operational efficiency and digital transparency in property management.

With its performance-driven model and rising occupancy rates, Relaam is positioning itself as one of the UAE’s most active property management players — evolving from a capital-focused operator into a regional-scale enterprise.

Relaam’s regional ambitions also align with growing GCC demand for managed residential and mixed-use developments. The company has indicated that once its UAE expansion stabilises, it will explore entry into key Gulf cities such as Riyadh and Doha, followed by selective international growth.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.