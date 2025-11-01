GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi's Relaam ramps up Dubai, northern UAE expansion, eyes GCC, global growth next

Relaam’s CEO: Expansion reflects high demand for professionally managed properties in UAE

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Relaam is investing heavily in digitalisation and process improvements to enhance accessibility for both landlords and tenants.
Relaam is investing heavily in digitalisation and process improvements to enhance accessibility for both landlords and tenants.
WAM

Dubai: Relaam is stepping up its push beyond Abu Dhabi, targeting a 15% portfolio expansion by 2026 as it moves into Dubai, the Northern Emirates, and later into regional and international markets.

The Abu Dhabi-based property management firm — formerly Abu Dhabi Commercial Properties — says its next phase of growth will focus on scaling operations in high-demand urban centres while preparing for eventual entry into GCC markets.

Relaam, a semi-government firm under Ethmar International Holding (EIH), is Abu Dhabi’s largest property management firm.

Abu Dhabi momentum

Relaam’s CEO, Manal Fraiwat, said the company’s expansion reflects both strong fundamentals in Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector and rising demand for professionally managed properties across the UAE.

“Our growing portfolio reflects Relaam’s dedication to creating long-term value for stakeholders,” she said. “As Abu Dhabi’s property market continues its steady rise, we remain focused on managing high-quality assets, enhancing operational efficiency, and expanding strategically to meet the evolving needs of residents and investors.”

Relaam currently manages over 50,000 residential and commercial units across 2,000 properties, generating annual rental revenues between Dh2 billion and Dh3 billion. The firm’s managed portfolio — valued at around Dh30 billion — has seen occupancy rise to 94%, up from 87% in mid-2024, signalling sustained confidence in the capital’s property market.

Now Dubai, Northern UAE

The company’s rebrand earlier this year marked a shift from purely local management to a broader regional vision. Relaam now plans to extend its capabilities to Dubai’s increasingly institutional real estate environment, where owners are seeking greater operational efficiency and digital transparency in property management.

Its entry into Dubai is expected to coincide with new partnerships and asset management contracts, particularly in the mid- to high-end residential segment and select commercial developments.

Realty management evolves

Industry analysts say Relaam’s strategy reflects a broader professionalisation trend in the UAE’s property sector. As developers launch new projects and institutional investors acquire larger portfolios, the focus is shifting from asset ownership to efficient long-term management.

Firms like Relaam are responding by integrating digital systems for maintenance, tenant communication, and performance tracking — bringing the sector closer to international management standards.

Eyeing GCC, global growth

Relaam’s regional ambitions also align with growing GCC demand for managed residential and mixed-use developments. The company has indicated that once its UAE expansion stabilises, it will explore entry into key Gulf cities such as Riyadh and Doha, followed by selective international growth.

With its performance-driven model and rising occupancy rates, Relaam is positioning itself as one of the UAE’s most active property management players — evolving from a capital-focused operator into a regional-scale enterprise.

