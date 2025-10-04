Property manager overseeing 50,000 units targets commercial sector and GCC growth by 2030
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi-based leading property management company Relaam, formerly Abu Dhabi Commercial Properties (ADCP), is preparing to announce three new projects in Dubai before the end of 2025, as it shifts its strategy beyond the capital, where it currently manages approximately 85 per cent of its portfolio.
Relaam CEO Manal Fraiwa revealed that the company is in advanced discussions with several Dubai clients who have approached them for property management services, marking a significant expansion for the firm, which currently oversees around 50,000 units across 2,000 properties.
"We don’t usually announce until we sign. So, we hope that we will get this done before the end of the year,” Fraiwa told Gulf News in a free-wheeling chat about the new direction the property company would like to take.
Relaam — the new identity of ADCP — is a semi-government real estate management company under Ethmar International Holding (EIH).
The company is undergoing a major rebrand to position itself as more than just another property management firm in the competitive UAE market.
"We want to differentiate ourselves, not just by being the leader of the market in the number of units that we manage, but rather by the service that we provide," Fraiwa explained. "Customer experience, service excellence—this is what’s going to deliver our vision."
The rebrand ties closely to Abu Dhabi, where the company manages the bulk of its portfolio. The firm’s current holdings are valued at approximately Dh30 billion in assets, generating between Dh2.5 billion to Dh3 billion in rental revenue.
Fraiwa said Relaam is investing heavily in digitalisation and process improvements to enhance accessibility for both landlords and tenants. The company is also relocating to new offices designed to be more accessible to clients.
"What we care about is to be able to reach out to the tenants and the landlords as easy as possible, to be available, to be attainable," Fraiwa said. "We are using all the means of digital and IT to be able to serve our customers better."
While residential properties currently comprise 80 per cent of Relaam's portfolio, with the remainder consisting of mixed-use developments, office towers, and small shopping centres, the company is actively pivoting towards commercial and retail properties.
"We want to concentrate, we want to work on the commercial properties and retail," Fraiwa noted, signalling a strategic shift in the company's focus areas.
Beyond Dubai and the northern emirates, Relaam has set its sights on regional expansion across the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.
“Our next step will be the GCC countries, so Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and probably maybe Oman, but then later on, we’re going to look at international expansion,” Fraiwa said.
The company plans to attend Cityscape in Saudi Arabia next month, where it has scheduled meetings with potential clients, indicating serious intent to expand into the Kingdom’s growing property management sector.
Fraiwa expressed strong confidence in Abu Dhabi's real estate market, describing current conditions as "one of the best stages" for the capital’s property sector.
"There is a huge demand. There is supply, but not to meet the demand. So, if you notice, the prices are increasing," she said. "We believe that this is going to continue from now until 2030 at least."
The CEO cited alignment with the government’s Abu Dhabi 2030 vision and noted that major announcements, such as the Disney project in Abu Dhabi, have already driven up prices and demand.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox