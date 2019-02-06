The success regarding occupancy from short-term renting depends on the property itself and in its location. The property will be in demand if located close to the beach, a mall, an iconic building or attraction, transport links, leisure, retail facilities, etc. The summer months can be challenging to generate the kind of occupancy needed, but the rest of the year takes up the slack from the summer. By the nature of the word holiday home, visitors will come to relax and have fun, spend time at the beach, eat and drink in fashionable restaurants and bars, etc., so the closer the property is to all of these facilities the better the investment will be in the longer term.