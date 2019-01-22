It doesn’t end with getting a mortgage and purchasing a house. Ownership involves several costs like electrical repairs, leaking pipes, broken window, pest control and much more. If you were a tenant prior to this new ownership, your landlord might have been bearing these costs. But once you own a property you would be in charge of paying for these. Make sure you do a regular inspection and be prepared financially to bear these costs. It’s essential to set some funds aside for the maintenance of the house. So while deciding the mortgage amount keep these costs in mind as well, as it should affect your monthly ongoing expenses. A home mortgage is a long-term financial commitment. At the end of the day, it must be a comfortable payment rather than making the loan holder stressful when paying monthly instalments and this is only possible by taking proper steps right from the initial phase, which starts with deciding how much you should borrow.