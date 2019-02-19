If you have ever applied for a loan in the UAE, then you will be well aware of one requirement — your employer company must be listed with the bank to mitigate risks of lending. While government sectors are listed with the banks and so are most multinational companies, some companies are not. So even if a mortgage applicant has a good credit history and meets the eligibility criteria on the loan, if the employer is not approved by the bank, it is a disappointment. In the case of self-employed individuals, the length of business is considered, which is supposed to be more than two to three years. Also, if you have a salary/savings account with the bank you’re applying for a mortgage in the UAE, it increases the chances of approval.