According to Emaar, homebuyers can opt for a payment plan where they will pay less than Dh1,000 per month for a property worth Dh1 million, or Dh2,500 monthly for a property worth Dh2.5 million. Emaar has collaborated with Dubai Islamic Bank to offer home finance solutions, which the developer said is designed to help investors achieve returns of up to 10 per cent. The residential units are available in developments such as Downtown Dubai, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai Hills Estate and Emaar South. Buyers will pay 50 per cent of the total price during the construction stage, while the rest can be paid in a 25-year instalment with zero financing cost for the first five years, according to the developer.