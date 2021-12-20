Dubai: Property meets high fashion again – this time Gulf Islamic Investments (GII) is tying up with Elie Saab to deliver branded homes in London’s West End. Overlooking Hyde Park, these Elie Saab signature residences will thus have their debut in the UK.
Gulf Islamic Investments, a specialist asset management firm based in Dubai, has been expanding its reach in the UK and Europe real estate. Elie Saab’s name in the property space has already been introduced in Dubai, through an Emaar association.
“We consider London a major and strategic milestone for the brand’s expansion, and this will reinforce our presence in a prime property market,” said Elie Saab Jr.. “Collaborating with GII on Elie Saab residences will offer discerning customers a new lifestyle address.”
The Victorian-styled new-build development will have some stunning views of the London skyline and spacious open-plan living. “Elie Saab Residences will represent a significant milestone in our successful association and for GII as a whole,” said Pankaj Gupta, founding Partner and Co-CEO at GII.
Tying up with fashion labels for property associations has become a hot ticket these days for Gulf-based developers and investors. The Elie Saab Residences will be delivered by GRID Properties, a GII subsidiary overseeing the firm’s development projects in the