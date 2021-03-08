Dubai: Fujairah is getting a “sustainable” residential project of its own.
Future residents of Naseem Al Bahar – being built by Rawasi Real Estate – will have villas where owners can have water and power savings of up to 50 per cent. This will be solar panels and heat-resistant panels as well as ample LED lighting.
The rooftops consist of a combo system that doesn't absorb heat, thus “saving on HVAC requirements in the buildings”.
The community is located in the upscale neighborhood of Al Faseel, set near to mountains and springs. The homes are within a two-minute walking distance from Umbrella Beach.
Spread out
Naseem Al Bahar - the first 2 Pearl ESTIDAMA-rated project in Fujairah - consists of 80 townhouses in an 18,000 square feet development. The G+1 townhouses will have built-up areas of 3,336 square feet and feature four bedrooms, two living areas and a back yard.
Dubai and Sharjah have their own residential communities with emphasis on sustainable features.
According to Mohammed Al Othman, CEO of Fujairah Holding said, “We are determined to enhance the quality of residence available to buyers and tenants in search of contemporary living and modern design. This project will set a precedent in the blueprint for Fujairah’s evolution into a commercial and residential hub while preserving the surrounding environment.”