According to Abdul Kadir Faizal, co-founder of Smart Crowd, the main factors prompting people to move homes is lower rents and better value for money in terms of space and quality. “For example, tenants in the Palm Jumeirah and Springs have started to move to locations such as Nshama and Mira due to the rents being 20-30 per cent cheaper in these places,” says Faizal. “[There is also] much more space with regards to the built-up area and outdoors. Besides, being a new build, there are less maintenance issues and they have warranties from the developer.”