Dubai: Emaar Properties reported Dh1.56 billion net profit for the first-half of 2021 compared to Dh1.68 billion in H1-2020, which included an exceptional income of Dh982 million, primarily relating to the sale of Emaar’s District Cooling business.
The company recorded robust performance in the first half of 2021, led by record property sales of Dh16.84 billion. This represents a 229 per cent increase compared to the first-half 2020 property sales of Dh5.12 billion.
Led by robust performance of the property development business as well as mall and hospitality businesses, Emaar achieved revenue of Dh12.5 billion during the first-half of 2021, 52 per cent higher than the H1-2020 revenue of Dh8.22 billion.