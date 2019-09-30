The 10-year sukuk have an annual return rate of 3.875 per cent and are part of Emaar’s $2 billion bond issuance programme. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The chairman of Emaar Properties, Mohammed Alabbar, rang the Nasdaq Dubai market-opening bell on Monday to mark the listing of a $500-million-sukuk (Islamic bonds) by the company.

The capital raised through the bond issuance will support Emaar’s expansion plans regionally and internationally.

The 10-year sukuk have an annual return rate of 3.875 per cent and are part of Emaar’s $2 billion bond issuance programme.

In early September, Emaar arranged roadshows in Asia and in London to meet fixed income investors ahead of the sukuk issuance.

Alabbar said in a statement the growth of the sukuk market has helped bridge the gap in infrastructure financing, and described the growth there as “tremendous.”