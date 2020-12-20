Dubai: Emaar Development, a subsidiary of Emaar Properties annouced that the company has appointed Adnan Kazim as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Dr. Aisha Bint Butti Bin Bishr as Vice-Chairman.
Currently Kazim is the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), of Emirates Airline and is responsible for worldwide Commercial Operations, e-Commerce, the Emirates Skywards loyalty programme and Emirates SkyCargo. Kazim joined Emirates in 1992 as a Management Trainee and has successfully led the airline’s commercial operations in major markets such as the UAE, Switzerland, Pakistan and East Africa.
Dr. Bin Bisher is Director General of the Smart Dubai Office, the government entity entrusted with Dubai’s city-wide smart transformation. She leads the creation of ‘The Smart City Index’ - the first-ever benchmark for smart city implementation across the globe in cooperation the United Nations. In addition she also serves as a member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Councils; The Fourth Industrial Revolution’s smart cities readiness index team; and the World Happiness Council where she heads The Council of Happy Cities.
The new appointments are in line with the provisions of article (7) (b) of the Governance Code applicable to public joint stock companies, the company said in a filing to Dubai Financial Market (DFM).
The company said Mohamed Ali Alabbar, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Founder of Emaar, be devoted to the executive management matters and the day to day affairs of Emaar. The board alos decided in its meeting on December 17, 2020 that Alabbar shall continue as an executive board member.