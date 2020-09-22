Dubai: Eltizam Asset Management Group has launched 800TEK to offer home and business owners with a specific set of home, office, and retail maintenance services. It can also provide fit-out project management on behalf of clients.
“800TEK will bridge industry gaps and further expand Eltizam’s reach by providing specialized solutions to manage their spaces and facilities smartly," said Chris Roberts, CEO of Eltizam. "The company has secured over $19 million in contracts - 800TEK is now setting its sights on expanding across the region in the near future.”
The company will provide B2C services such as MEP maintenance, cleaning, handyman, civil works and sanitization/ Plus, it can deploy in-house specialist services such as façade cleaning, generator maintenance, parking & camera management and leisure services including swimming pool and sports facilities management. 800TEK also offers commercial, residential, and retail fit-out project management delivered by its professional team of architects and civil engineers.