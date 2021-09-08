Dubai: wasl properties will offer special prices and promotions to new tenants during the Expo event.
The first will be launched for the Bur Dubai area on October 10. Another offer, this one for the Deira area, will be launched on October 21.
“Interested tenants can choose from a variety of units available for rent across a number of projects in Dubai,” said wasl properties in a statement. “Through these offers, which will be announced at the beginning of each month or once the month starts, wasl will provide a variety of units to suit all customer preferences. “
The six-month campaign is in line with the company’s ongoing approach to cater to potential clients in conjunction with the launch of Expo 2020.