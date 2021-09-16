Dubai: The latest round of projects and contracts are emerging in the UAE construction pipeline - Union Properties has picked Airolink for the preliminary works at its new Motor City Views development. The Dh800 million project - positioned in the heart of Motor City - will have three buildings, each of seven storeys and with 880 apartments.
Khalifa Hasan Al Hammadi, Chairman of Union Properties, said: "The represents a real return for Union Properties as a leading developer with a reputation that spans more than three decades - and a foundation for future developments."
The launch of the new cluster at Motor City brings Union Properties back into offplan mode, and a route other leading developers in Dubai should be taking soon. The latest August numbers for property sales in Dubai suggest demand for offplan properties has made quite the comeback. If the August pace is sustained, developers will need to start releasing new phases, or better still come up with brand new projects.