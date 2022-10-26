Dubai: Dubai’s Tecom Group has seen net profits gain a robust 51 per cent in the 9 months to September, totalling Dh639 million and driven in the main by ‘sustained increase in occupancy rates’. Tecom, listed on DFM, is one of Dubai’s biggest operators of free zones and with a portfolio that includes the Internet and Media cities, Dubai Industrial City and the Design District.
In the third quarter itself, net profit was up an even more impressive 70 per cent to Dh212 million, making it the entity’s ‘strongest’ three-month run.
“Our particularly remarkable performance in Q3 is a testament to the Group’s ability to effectively deliver on its growth strategy to drive net asset value,” said Abdulla Belhoul, CEO. “Improvement in commercial rental rates and strong occupancy levels will continue to drive revenue growth across our leasing properties, while structural medium-term tailwinds in the industrial, construction and logistics sector will bolster our industrial, land leasing and value-add service segments.”
Tecom’s revenues for the period under review were at Dh1.48 billion, up from the Dh1.29 billion. The EBITDA for the nine months showed a 23.82 per cent increase. But what will please Tecom shareholders on DFM will be the 26.67 per cent delivered in the July to September phase. And of course, the 70.25 per cent increase on the net profit side.