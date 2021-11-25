Dubai: Dubai-based Samana Developers has launched a joint venture to take on “resort-themed” projects in Pakistan. The company has signed up with H&S Real Estate to launch ‘Emirates Developers’, which will be the operating entity for the Pakistan ventures.
“We are not only developing another brick-and-mortar project, but a lifestyle development at par with the international standards, which we have achieved in Dubai,” said Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers. “Despite the drop in currency, Pakistan’s real estate market is quite attractive with year-on-year growth projection as we see Pakistan’s population, which needs housing, continues to grow.”
The first project will be launched at a “tourist hotspot” in January.
Picking up plots
“We had a choice of choosing a plot for single building but that would not be a lifestyle,’ said Farooq. “That is the reason we picked up a cluster of large plots to create a community. Anything one needs in a five-star hotel will be available in Emirates Developers’ projects.”
Choice of partner
H&S too has a UAE presence, but as a property brokerage firm and associated with leading names such as Emaar Properties and the Tilal Al Ghaf project from Majid Al Futtaim.