Dubai: Dubai's real estate deal flows in the first four months continue to show signs of improvements, recording Dh92 billion from 24,455 transactions.
According to the Dubai Land Department (DLD), this represents an increase of 51 per cent in terms of the number of transactions and 72 per cent in terms of value compared to the same period in 2020.
New investors
More investors, especially first-time ones, are showing up. In these four months, 8,749 new investors were registered, representing 65 per cent of the total number of buyers, which is a growth of 54 per cent compared to the same period in 2020.
Best areas
The Top 5 areas were Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, followed by Palm Jumeirah, Wadi Al Safa 5, Wadi Al Safa 7, and Al Yelayiss 2. On apartment sales, Dubai Marina, Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah, Business Bay, and Al Thanyah Fifth topped the list in April 2021.
Total value of real estate investments during the period reached Dh36 billion, an increase of 44 per cent. In all 187,949 Ejari contracts were recorded in January-April, 58 per cent of which were new contracts and 42 per cent were renewed contracts.