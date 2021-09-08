Dubai: Real estate deals worth Dh2 billion were concluded on Wednesday, according to the Dubai Land Department.
BUS_210908 Dubai real estate
A land plot was sold for Dh9 million in the airport city, followed by a plot that was sold for Dh8 million in Warsan 1, and the third most expensive plot went for Dh6 million in Muasaim 1.
Top picks
Nad Al Sheba 1 topped the list of areas in terms of the number of transactions with four deals worth Dh11 million, followed by Al Yafra 3 with two transactions valued at Dh3 million, and two deals worth Dh12 million in Wadi Al Safa 5.
Palm Jumeirah saw the most expensive deal where a villa was sold for Dh37 million, followed by Business Bay where a deal worth Dh29 million was concluded and finally Warsan 4 saw a Dh24 million deal.
With 35 sale deals worth Dh59 million, Al Merkadh topped the list of areas in terms of the number of the sales of villas and apartments. Business Bay came second with 34 transactions worth Dh93 million and finally Al Hebiah Fourth where 29 deal valued at Dh62 million were concluded.