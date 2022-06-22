Dubai: The Palm still has space for more - Alpago Properties has launched a ‘signature villa’ on what it says is the island’s ‘Billionaire Row’. Alpago will build six homes with prices of Dh120 million to Dh300 million. The first of these is ready.
“Being the playground of the world’s wealthiest individuals, ultra-luxurious residences are more important now than ever,” said Murat Ayyildiz, Chairman Of Alpago Group. “These signature villas (are) specially designed to accommodate the flawless Dubai lifestyle. We are proud to be at the forefront of establishing Dubai’s Middle East’s ‘billionaires’ row’ in Palm Jumeirah’s Frond G.”
The first of the villas has been branded as ‘Riva Del Lusso’, spread over 10,000 square feet on the Frond G. The five-bedroom property comes with mandatory private beach access, a swimming pool, and basement parking. The location ensures the ‘most magnificent’ views of Atlantis and the nearly complete Royal Atlantis.
The ‘Billionaire’s Row’ on the Palm currently has 13 signature villas. The Palm recently secured a deal for Dh280 million, and this is what Alpago’s upcoming Dh300 million offering will want to beat.
The Riva del Lusso villa had its architectural and interior design done by Massimo Castagna and the ‘award-winning’ firms SAOTA, Interni Design Experience & CK architecture. By year-end, all six villas are scheduled for delivery.
Alpago had last year confirmed plans for an apartment building on the Palm, with one unit on each floor and the costliest to be priced at Dh200 million. UK’s Foster + Partners was roped in for the design.