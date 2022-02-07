Dubai: A new resort is set to open on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, this one by the Radisson Hotel Group.
The 389-room Radisson Resort Dubai Palm Jumeirah is scheduled to open its doors in Q2, 2022, it was announced on Monday. Just 30 minutes away from the Dubai airport, the resort will be home to five F&B dining outlets.
This is the group’s second resort in the country, the first being Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan Island. With the latest resort, the total number of hotels operated by the group in the UAE has gone up to 17, including under-development properties.
“Many travelers are finding an ever-growing appeal in resort experiences while resort travel has gained rapid demand. The pandemic has accelerated that even further. As a result, we are thoughtfully expanding the product in key markets with strategic investors and partners. The addition of our new and upcoming resort properties as a natural evolution to an all-encompassing brand and product offering for developers is tailored to accommodate the growing demand for staycations and local holidays among residents, as well as leisure demand from international travelers,” said Elie Milky, Vice President Business Development, Middle East, Cyprus, Greece and Pakistan, Radisson Hotel Group.
Currently, Radisson Hotel Group has 50 hotels, resorts and serviced apartments and over 10,000 keys in operation in the Middle East.