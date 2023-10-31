Dubai: One Za’abeel, the iconic landmark wholly owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, is gearing up to welcome homeowners to their ultra-luxury apartments at The Residences in November 2023. The official opening of One Za’abeel The Residences has been long anticipated, and the handover, accelerated by 2 months for early delivery, marks a fresh milestone for the development.
One Za’abeel, an architectural feat and engineering marvel, is an award-winning mixed-use development that stands as a symbol of Dubai’s pioneering spirit. The project showcases a sleek exterior and meticulous attention to detail in its interior design. It now takes its place amongst Dubai’s skyline, with One Za’abeel’s twin skyscrapers being dissected by ‘The Link,’ recognized as the world’s longest cantilevered building, offering luxurious hospitality and entertainment options.
The Residences at One Za’abeel stand tall at 235 meters and encompass 59 stories, offering a total of 264 ultra-luxurious apartments. These apartments include a mix of 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom simplexes and duplexes, along with a 5-bedroom penthouse.
“The road to this handover has been paved with memorable milestones that reflect the Dubai community’s desire for high-quality, luxury mixed-used spaces,” said Issam Galadari, Director of One Za’abeel. “Our aim has always been to reflect the enterprising spirit of Dubai, and in turn, Dubai has embraced us at every stage.”
As we near the finalisation of this grand project we look forward to welcoming luxury-seeking and strategically minded visitors, businesses, and tourists, and we are grateful for the eagerness and excitement we have received,” he added.
These high-quality residences have been meticulously designed to provide residents with an elevated living experience. Nestled within the One Za’abeel development, The Residences form a hub for world-class residences, grade-A offices, ultra-luxury retail space, and the first One&Only’s vertical Urban resort at One&Only One Za’abeel. Additionally, it includes SIRO, the ultimate fitness and recovery hotel. SIRO One Za’abeel will be home to a holistic fitness and wellbeing program, all within well-designed hotel environment that offers stunning skyline views of Dubai.