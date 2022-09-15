Dubai: Alpago Properties has launched what it says will be one of Dubai’s most expensive properties – if not the priciest. This one too will be on the Frond G at the Palm Jumeirah.
It was this year that the developer announced the six-villa project priced between ‘Dh120 million to Dh300 million’. It is not known whether the price tag has been added to.
The Palm this year has already seen a Dh280 million sale, said to be to the Mukesh Ambani family of India’s Reliance Industries.
The latest Alpago project is due for delivery in the first quarter of 2023.
“We are pleased to launch Dubai’s only double signature villa on the Palm Jumeirah ‘Billionaire’s Row’, underlining our commitment to continue developing ultra-luxurious properties,” said Murat Ayyildiz, founder, Alpago Group.
Featuring eight bedrooms, Casa Del Sole has been built over four levels on a plot of 28,000 square feet.