Dubai: Bring the ‘island’ in-land – at the upscale Tilal Al Ghaf project in Dubai, the developer Majid Al Futtaim Communities is doing that. It is to build the ‘Lanai Island’ on the Lagoon Al Ghaf. The Lanai Island will thus be the ‘first phase of Island Estates, a new ultra-luxury concept under the banner of ‘Signature Living by Majid Al Futtaim’’.
Lanai Island will be first of two private islands to be released into the market, and will feature four- to eight-bedroom Edge mansions, which offer a gross floor area (GFA) of 20,094 square feet. The average plot size come to slightly under 26,000 square feet.
“It is something the region hasn’t seen yet. Combining the seclusion and tranquility of living in an island paradise with easy access to Dubai’s urban hubs, Lanai Island mega-mansions are crafted to deliver a lifestyle that exceeds expectations,” said Hawazen Esber, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim – Communities.
Lanai Island’s 'Shore' homes, of which nine are available in this first release, offer a a GFA of 16,102 square feet and 40 metres of open waterfront. The average plot size extends to 23,614 square feet.
The mansions are designed by the South African architects SAOTA and with interiors by Kelly Hoppen Interiors.
Upscale attraction
Tilal Al Ghaf, an all-villa community, has in these three years been one of the bestselling luxury residential locations in the city. The developer has been steadily adding to the residential options through recent months, with developers willing to pay the premium. Even in the secondary market, the project remains widely tracked, holding its own amidst all the big-ticket deals happening at the Palm, Emirates Hills, Jumeira Bay and Dubai Hills.
Adding two islands and with limited villa releases ratchets up the visibility for Tilal Al Ghaf.
Whether at Sobha’s Hartland or the one at MBR City, having a lagoon run through is adding to the visibility with investors. Much the same is happening for Damac’s Lagoons project, where water is the central theme.