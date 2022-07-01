Dubai: Jumeirah Group has added the ‘Jumeirah Muscat Bay’ in Oman to its portfolio of upscale resorts. About 15 minutes from the city centre, the property offers 206 rooms and suites along with views of the ocean and surrounding mountains.
“Oman is a popular destination for those looking to combine nature and wellness with cultural interest,” said José Silva, CEO of Jumeirah Group. “As we continue to expand our portfolio, we are delighted to open the doors to this beautiful resort and bring our brand promise of ‘Stay Different’ for the first time to Oman.”
It also offers five secluded summerhouses in two and four-bed configurations, and a ‘Sanctuary Villa’, to provide the “ultimate hospitality experience”, each with a private pool, dedicated butler service and access to an exclusive private beach, said hotel chain. The new resort will be home to five restaurants, overseen by Culinary Director Claudio Dieli.
Guests who book before September 30, 2022 are eligible for a discount of up to 20 per cent when staying for four nights or more, along with complementary stay for one child of up to 11 years. Members of Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts’ rewards programme will receive an additional 5 per cent off their stay plus a complimentary upgrade to the next available room category when booking an ‘Ocean Deluxe Room’.