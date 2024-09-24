Dubai: The super-luxury Jumeira Bay island has clocked another record, with an offplan villa in its Sea Mirror cluster selling for Dh125 million.
The 5-bedroom 15,000 square feet villa should be ready for handover early 2026. It was bought by a European investor seeking a family residence and a home office. This was the buyer’s first investment in the UAE.
The Sea Mirror will be a collection of 18 super-luxuryt homes. The villas are designed by Jacobsen Arquitetura and Studio MK27, while the interiors are by Patricia Urquiola, a Milan-based designer.
"We are proud to have facilitated this landmark transaction and establish a new benchmark for offplan sales," said Marcus Andersson, Director of Sales, Penthouse.ae, part of the Metropolitan consultancy.
Jumeira Bay holds multiple records within Dubai's luxury real estate space, including priciest plots and penthouses.