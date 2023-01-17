Dubai: The Jumeirah Lakes Tower high-tower enclave is going to have a new residential project, a Dh1.2 billion one from Ellington Properties that will have 754 apartments and be ready by early 2026. For the project, named ‘Upper House’, the developer has roped in Brewer Smith Brewer Group (BSBG) as the design firm.
This is also Ellington’s first venture in JLT; until now, it had coussed on the Palm, MBR City, JVC and Downtown Dubai.
“The vibrant neighbourhood will help to enhance the lifestyles of our Upper House residents, adding to our resort-like amenities and design-led homes,” said Joseph Thomas, co-founder of Ellington Properties. “Through this project, we will support the ambitions of DMCC to bolster JLT’s position as a destination for positive change.”
JLT property and rental values made a strong return to form in 2022, and the area has been bolstered by new high-end hotels and serviced residences. Also, the DMCC free zone managed record new company registrations during 2022.
The JLT district has also been enhanced by the Uptown Dubai development, of which the Uptown Tower skyscraper is the flagship. One of the most sought-for commercial addresses in town now, all of the office units at the tower are pre-leased and should be ready later this year.
It is into this space that Ellington and its Uptown House is venturing. “JLT has become one of the most iconic mixed-use developments in the UAE,” said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC. “As we look to build upon this status in the years to come, it is crucial that we bring new and exciting projects to the district – this partnership with Ellington Properties delivers exactly that.”