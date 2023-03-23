Dubai: The first freehold homes are being launched at Dubai Design District (or d3), a location which has been extremely popular for boutique offices.
The master-developer Meraas will launch the first phase of ‘Design Quarter’ at d3 with 558 units across three towers, from G+10 and up to G+43 storeys. Construction will begin this year and to be completed in May 2027.
"Developing the first residential offering at d3 naturally aligns with our vision to design spaces in places for people to experience and love life, as we introduce the concept of creative living for a community," said Khalid Al Malik, CEO of Dubai Holding Real Estate. "With Design Quarter, we continue to fulfill our commitment to create and consistently deliver world-class residential real estate projects and master developments that strengthen Dubai's position as the global real estate investment destination of choice.”
In the recent past, d3's office and retail spaces have emerged as top choices for businesses in the creative and design spaces, as well as 'New Economy' entities.
d3, part of the portfolio of clusters under Tecom Group, is also where the Dubai Design Week, Dubai Fashion Week (formerly Arab Fashion Week), and Sole DXB are hosted annually.
Fast-developing residential/mixed-use communities off Shaikh Zayed Road are getting to be quite popular with property investors, as their initial phases are completed and handovers gather speed.