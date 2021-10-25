Dubai: Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City’s District One has awarded a raft of contracts for the construction of 25 waterfront residential buildings with 1,464 apartments. The contracts, which also cover infrastructure works for upcoming projects at District One, have been awarded to Transemirates Contracting, Bhatia General Contracting Co., Binladin Contracting Group, and Parkway International Contracting for the work.
There are also incentives in place for early completion. The contractors will mobilise immediately, with infrastructure works due for completion in 12 months and construction of the 25 mid- and low-rise apartment buildings scheduled to finish within 14 to 24 months, depending on their size and current construction status.
Part of the Meydan master-development, District One spans 45 million square feet and is already home to nearly 1,500 people. Its main attraction is the seven-kilometre Crystal Lagoon, which will be the world’s largest manmade lagoon. District One’s masterplan includes more than 900 mansions and villas and 30 residential buildings.