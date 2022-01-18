Dubai: Dubai’s Diamond Developers is taking its ‘Sustainable City’ model to Abu Dhabi, with a Dh1.8 billion project on Yas Island. It was last year that the developer launched in Sharjah, with the community built tuned to sustainable living and energy savings.
For the Abu Dhabi venture, it has signed up with Aldar Properties to build 864 townhouses and apartments as well as 3,000 square metres of retail. It will span 397,000 square metres in Yas North.
“We also expect to use our learnings from this partnership to introduce further sustainable solutions within our current and future developments,” said Jonathan Emery, CEO at Aldar Development. “The Sustainable City – Yas Island will have all the elements of high-quality sustainable living and will complement our commitment to carbon reduction.”
As a fully sustainable community, the community will be powered by renewable energy, enabling residents to save up to 100 per cent on energy bills. The masterplan features car-free residential clusters, recycling facilities, and indoor vertical farming.
Construction of the project is expected to take 30 months. Faris Saeed, Chairman of Diamond Developers, said, “The successful replication and rapid growth of sustainable developments depends on partnerships between public and private sectors. We are pleased to join hands with Abu Dhabi’s leading developer Aldar, and believe this agreement offers substantive opportunities for the exchange of knowledge.”
Just last week, Diamond Developers had announced its first venture outside of the UAE, in Muscat.