For its latest offplan project launch ‘Pearlz’, Danube Properties is packing in new features, including having a doctor’s services available for any emergencies tenants might have. “The doctor will be employed by us, obviously, but it’s a value-added feature we will be having in our new projects,” said Rizwan Sajan, Chairman of Danube Group.

“Developers in Dubai will have to come up with something over and above what buyers are expecting.”

In addition, the Pearlz, which will cost Dh300 million to build and is located at Al Furjan, will have a business centre, full-scale ‘smart home’ facilities, as well as the usual jogging tracks and Infinity pool. “This is first time a Danube project will have smart home compatibility, where everything can be controlled through the smartphone,” said Sajan. “We are talking to a few tech vendors for the smart home features.”

Busy with offplan

This is Danube’s first launch of the year, having brought out the Skyz late last year. The developer is cranking up on new projects after having delivered three projects, including the Lawnz.

“We had the plot for Pearlz for two years now, but decided to wait,” he added. “Having achieved the 80 per cent mark in units sold at the Skyz (launched three months ago), we feel the market is ready for another project from us.

“The new project will come to Dh300 million on the costing, and which is smaller than the typical Dh400 million to Dh600 million ones we come out with. But the reason is simple – the plot is smaller and that meant a smaller gross floor area (GFA). Even then, Al Furjan is one of the fastest growing areas for property ownership, and Pearlz offers us that.” (A two-bedroom apartment comes with a tag of close to Dh1 million.)

Steady on prices