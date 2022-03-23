Dubai: Dubai’s offplan launch market is running into full form, with Damac Properties confirming a twin-tower project - Safa One - near the Safa Park. This too has a brand association, with Damac aligning with the Swiss jeweller de Grisogono for the design.
Its previous tower launch – at Dubai Marina - had the (Roberto) Cavalli brand association. Incidentally, the luxury label is owned by Hussain Sajwani, Damac’s founder.
At the Safa Park project, the architectural design of the building replicates a masterpiece necklace created by Fawaz Gruosi, the founder of de Grisogono. What will be unique to the design is the deep shade of emerald green, which will be a “signature identity” of the luxury twin-tower. The two towers feature ‘luxury’ and ‘super-luxury’ floors. There will be a space for hanging gardens, “leveraging the essence of nature from ground level up”.
“Sophisticated influences from the house of de Grisogono adds glamour to (the) high-living, blended in comfort with nature and greenery,” said Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice-President at Damac.