Dubai: It's going to be the 'Year of the Handover' for Azizi, with plans to deliver 10,000 units from 46 completed projects. The developer had handed in nearly 3,000 units in 2020.
"Our construction was mostly unaffected by the pandemic," said Farhad Azizi, CEO. "Our spirits remain high and our ambitions clear as ever."
In recent weeks, ready/near-ready properties have seen the highest demand, lighting up a property market that is yet to fully shake-off the impact of a downturn and the ensuing COVID-19 created impact. This is where Azizi - if it maintains the 10,000 unit delivery plan - could have a significant edge, especially among those planning to get into the market now.
But Azizi will still have its offplan strategy in place - in the form of 40 plus buildings, most of it at the under-construction Riviera community in Meydan. These projects carry a combined project value of Dh7 billion, with Azizi taking on most of the sourcing needs for the sites directly and thus saving on cost and time.
As for buyers, the developer said it will try tapping into markets such Saudi Arabia, China, Nigeria and Israel.