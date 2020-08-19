Dubai: The super-premium commercial high-rise, ICD Brookfield at Dubai’s DIFC, has been certified with the LEED Platinum for its ‘green’ credentials.
The 53-storey ICD Brookfield Place becomes the tallest and largest office building in the EMEA region to achieve the rating, and takes its place among the Top 20 of the world’s largest LEED Platinum projects.
The 1.1 million square foot office and retail complex offers 990,000 square feet of flexible workspace alongside 160,000 square feet of retail and dining offerings. The development and management of the property are overseen by Brookfield Properties.
“Our leadership approach to sustainability, creates value for our tenants while focusing on what’s right for our planet," said Rob Devereux, CEO of ICD Brookfield. "By reducing our impact on the environment, we are setting a new benchmark for healthy, highly efficient, and cost-saving buildings in the region.”