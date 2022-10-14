Dubai: The Palm is all set for yet another super-luxury structure, the Palm Flower. Construction has started on the 11-storey structure.
The developer is Alpago Properties, which has been no stranger to picking up big ticket deals on the island. In fact, Alpago is the builder of the Dh302.5 million home, part of a cluster of 6 villas on the Frond G, and which the developer is calling the 'Billionaires' Row'.
The 11-storey structure is called the 'Palm Flower', and was initially announced last year. It will only have a penthouse to each floor, with 10 residences, each occupying an entire floor with one mega-penthouse taking up two floors. It is located on the West Beach of Palm Jumeirah.
The architect behind the Palm Flower is Foster & Partners, the fabled UK based firm headed by Norman Foster. The agency has been associated with The Gherkin in London, Apple Tower Theatre in Los Angeles, the Hong Kong International Airport, and Alif – The Mobility Pavilion at Expo 2020.
Upcoming project
Alpago Properties launched in September what it said would be one of Dubai’s most expensive properties – if not the priciest. This one too will be on the Frond G at the Palm Jumeirah.
The six-villa project is set to be priced between ‘Dh120 million to Dh300 million’. Boasting eight bedrooms, the villa, Casa Del Sole, has been built over four levels (basement, ground, first, second Floors) on a plot of 28,000 sq. ft., and it has an enclosed area about 25,000 sq. ft. The basement has a parking that can accommodate 15 cars.
The villa comes with a home cinema, private bowling alley, infinity pool, high-end sauna, hammam, jacuzzi, and a bar & lounge terrace. This Alpago project is due for delivery in the first quarter of 2023.