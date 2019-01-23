Even as Dubai South builds up on land, its management will be looking at what’s happening in the skies over Al Maktoum International Airport. Once its operations reach optimum capacity, this can be the catalyst pulling in more residents and businesses to Dubai South. (The airport in full operational mode is projected to hadle a passenger traffic of 220 million annually and 16 million tonnes of cargo.) At Residential City, about Dh2.5 billion has been pumped in on infrastructure and the various projects. The original masterplan was tweaked to create more residential options and with the rest given over to retail, other community-specific requirements such as healthcare and education.