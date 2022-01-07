Dubai: The value of real estate transactions in Dubai on the first working Friday exceeded Dh2.53 billion, with 227 transactions. The value of deals in the year’s first week recorded in the first week was Dh7.24 billion, with 1,766 transactions.
Data from Dubai Land Department (DLD) showed Friday having 173 sales transactions worth AED2.38 billion, 12 of which were plots worth Dh451.16 million and 161 were apartments and villas worth AED1.93 billion.
The top three areas that saw the highest value of land sales transactions were Marsa Dubai, which saw land sales worth Dh369 million, followed by Al Thanya Fifth, where a plot of was sold for Dh228 million and Palm Jumeirah where a plot fetched Dh17 million.
Jebel Ali First recorded the highest number of transactions on Friday with three sales transactions worth Dh6 million, followed by Palm Jumeirah with Dh17 million transaction, and Warsan First with Dh4 million sales.