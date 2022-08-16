Dubai: The Dubai real estate market recorded 528 sales transactions worth Dh1.28 billion, on Monday, data released by Dubai’s Land Department (DLD) showed.
A further 91 mortgage deals were struck totalling Dh169.72 million, and 10 gift deals were done, amounting to Dh23.06 million .
The sales included 457 villas and apartments worth Dh893.08 million, and 71 land plots worth Dh387.16 million. The mortgages included 77 villas and apartments worth Dh131.13 million and 14 land plots valued at Dh38.59 million, bringing the total realty transactions to over Dh1.4 billion.