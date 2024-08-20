Dubai: The Dubai real estate market has seen a record-setting transaction at the beginning of trading on Tuesday, with a plot of land in the Business Bay area selling for Dh650 million.
Spanning over 333,000 square feet, this landmark deal reflects the continued strength and attractiveness of Dubai’s real estate sector.
The total value of real estate sales in Dubai has soared to Dh2 billion, driven by 494 transactions. Business Bay led the market with 696 transactions. Following Business Bay, Al Yafwa 1 recorded Dh201 million in sales through 63 transactions, while Dubai Maritime City achieved around Dh140 million from 40 transactions.