Dubai: Dubai-based proptech startup Huspy has bought out Home Matters to create a digital home financing platform. Before the deal - the size of which has not been revealed - Home Matters, which launched in 2006, was the ‘second largest home mortgage broker in the UAE’.
The combined entity will oversee a $1 billion property portfolio and with a 150-member workforce. The promoters expect to get potential homeowners get started on the financing process in 15 minutes and with access to multiple lenders, “creating time and cost savings”.
“Home Matters’ decade-long experience will benefit Huspy (which launched in 2020), creating incredible opportunities and impact for us both,” said Jad Antoun, co-founder and CEO of Huspy. Home Matters’ Sawan Karia and Daniel Le Moeligou will both join Huspy’s leadership team and will be based in the UAE.
Last year, Huspy raised one of the largest seed rounds ever in the region. Huspy’s investors include COTU Ventures, Venture Friends, Venture Souq, Breyer Capital, B&Y and a number of family offices.
The new 'digital-first platform' will provide real-time advice to home buyers, as more end-users sign up for a property purchase in the UAE. Huspy’s platform will also equip partners with 'complete visibility' of their customer pipeline, allowing them to manage their portfolio of cases.
“Huspy’s tech knowhow and ambition combined with Home Matters’ experience, knowledge and goodwill, forms a perfect partnership to improve and serve the UAE mortgage market,” said Sawan Karia, Managing Director of Home Matters. “In the coming weeks, we look to adopt best practices from both organizations to create an unmatched customer experience.”