Dubai: Dubai’s property market put together 6,388 transactions worth Dh14.79 billion in Jun, which is the highest in value in eight years, according to the Land Department. The sales in June 2021 are 44.33 per cent higher in terms of volume and 33.2 per cent in value compared to May 2021.
This brings the year-to-date total to 27,373 transactions worth Dh61.97 billion. Last year’s total number stood at 35,041 worth Dh71.87 billion.
Top areas
In terms of villas/townhouses, Green Community, Mohammed Bin Rashid City, Dubai Hills Estate, Arabian Ranches 3, and Akoya topped the list. As for apartments, top areas were Meydan, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Marina, Business Bay, and Downtown Dubai.
Facts add up
Compared to Q2-2020, this year showed an increase of 183.4 per cent for volume and 237.79 per cent for value of sales transactions. When compared to Q2-2019, this quarter has an increase of 78.27 per cent for volume and 102 per cent on value.
In these three months, 61.5 per cent of all sales were for secondary/ready properties and 38.5 per cent for offplan properties. In terms of volume, the offplan market transacted 6,025 properties worth Dh9.17 billion and the secondary market transacted 9,613 properties of Dh27.68 billion. Comparing this to Q1-2021, the number of offpplan sales in the second quarter increased 53.93 per cent and the secondary/ready property sales by 22.91 per cent.