Dubai: Dubai’s property market is recording a surge in penthouse deals - Omniyat has raked in Dh260 million for three units at its One at Palm Jumeirah development. This builds on the Dh102 million a single unit sold for at the same project in 2017.
Mahdi Amjad, Executive Chairman of Omniyat, said: “Each residence has been designed and developed with unprecedented construction standards and superior levels of mastery by the brightest engineering minds."
The latest penthouse sales follow up on the 2017 deal for Dh102 million, which at the time was the most expensive apartment sold in Dubai. The second and third most expensive penthouses sold in Dubai - for Dh85 million and Dh73 million - were also part of Omniyat developments.