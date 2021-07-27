Advantage for the overseas investor - Pound- and euro-denominated investors have some major price advantages in Dubai compared to their 2015 status. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: It is still not expensive for an investor in India or the UK to buy property in Dubai, compared to what they would have been spending on the same in 2015. That’s because Dubai home prices have slipped off from their 2015 high – and also because these overseas investors are getting the benefit of currency fluctuations.

Buyers from the UK would find a home in Dubai 19 per cent cheaper today than in 2015, as would Indian (by about 14 per cent) and those from a euro-denominated countries (by a staggering 32.3 per cent), “which is why buyer groups from these locations so active in the market,” according to a new update from the London consultancy Knight Frank.

128 deals The number of Dh20 million and over homes were sold in Dubai between January and June 2021 - the highest level since 2015, when 137 deals in this price bracket were recorded. Last year, a total of 75 Dh20 million plus homes were transacted.

“It’s still early days, but as the global economy revs back up to full steam, some of these currency discounts are already showing signs of stabilising, or even reversing,” said Faisal Durrani, Partner – Head of Middle East Research, Knight Frank.

Currency volatility had been acute in 2020, with the dollar gaining and shedding value. The dirham traced a similar trajectory given the peg to the dollar. Any sign of price or currency change “will no doubt up the ante for those who have been waiting on the sidelines for the right time to invest,” said Durrani.

Coming together nicely

The current sales trend in the Dubai property market shows deal flow at its best since the summer of 2014, when the market was buoyed by news of the city winning the eights to host the Expo. Now, with the Expo just another two months and a few days away, the market cycle is again on the up.

“We are seeing a slow, but steady upward creep in transacted values,” said Durrani. “The confidence that has been injected into the economy by the government’s phenomenal response to the pandemic has percolated across the economy – buyers feel more confident about life and are committing to home purchases in increasing numbers.

“Not just that, it’s larger homes – villas – that are seeing the sharpest rebound, with prices now about 17 per cent below the last market peak six years ago.”